Netflix's meteoric rise as the most important film studio of the 21st century is built off of movies like "Coffee & Kareem."

I'm not suggesting that "Coffee & Kareem" is going to be an Academy Award contender. Quite the contrary. The new Michael Dowse movie on Netflix is the perfect example of the algorithm hard at work.

"Coffee & Kareem" could have never been released by a studio like Paramount or Universal. This movie would've been hardly seen and critically ripped apart.

But the movie starring Ed Helms, Terrence Little Hardenhigh and Betty Gilpin is extremely useful to Netflix.

The movie follows Coffee (Helms), an inept Detroit cop struggling to connect with his girlfriend's son, Kareem (Gardenhigh).

When Coffee and Kareem witness a murder, the two must evade drug dealers and crooked police to clear their names and bring the bad guys to justice.

The simple plot, overuse of profanity, homophobic jokes and unnecessary violence make this an absolutely forgetful comedy.

The only person who seems to be having a genuine amount of fun is Gilpin, who gets to shoot guns, humiliate Coffee and hang out of moving squad cars.

Again, it's important to remember this movie wasn't made to be an awards contender or a movie that people would be excited to show their children some day. Rather, it's to encourage the viewer to check out what else they've got. Maybe watch Helms in "The Office." Or better yet, watch Gilpin in "GLOW."

Heck, you can even watch Vine star King Bach, who also stars in "Coffee & Kareem," in such Netflix movies as "When We First Met," "Rim of the World" or "The Babysitter." And that's just a few examples.

This isn't a unique strategy that Netflix is employing. Classic Hollywood stars like Rock Hudson and Joan Crawford were just a couple major actors whose careers were built on a similar strategy. Studios used to create personas for actors and keep them in-house throughout their careers. The idea being that seeing one of these actors in a movie should remind you that Paramount, for example, produced it. And on the flip side, if Paramount is producing a movie, there's a good chance your favorite actor will be featured.

Netflix needs to build up its library of content so it'll be covered when shows like "The Office" leave for other platforms.

They need to get people watching Helms and Gilpin act in something, then casually suggest movies or television shows that star those actors to keep those viewers around.

So while the algorithm helps Netflix's bottom line, it will continue to mean pumping out awful movies like "Coffee & Kareem."

Netflix hasn't nailed producing original movies like their television shows. "Coffee & Kareem" is further proof that they don't care about quality, they just want quantity.

Watch this movie at your own risk, because your Netflix suggestions list may be warped for a long time afterwards.

Matthew Lambert has written for RiverTown Multimedia for three years. Prior to joining the company, Lambert graduated from Winona State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication: Journalism and a minor in Film Studies. Lambert will try any film once, but if he had his choice a Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson film.