'Caliville' musical style coming to Treasure Island

Delivering four consecutive platinum-selling hits from his self-titled platinum certified album, Young has become one of country music's new class of hit makers. The success of his songs has been amplified by an extraordinary response to Young's music videos with "In Case You Didn't Know," surpassing 197 million views, and "Mercy," spending six consecutive weeks atop Vevo's Top Country chart.

Named as the only country act on Billboard's Top 10 New Artists, Young continues to impress the genre and beyond with nominations from the ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and recently receiving the 2018 CMA Awards nomination in the category of New Artist of the Year.

Tickets for the show start at $39. Contact the box office. The shows begin at 8 p.m.

All attendees must be 12 years of age or older and fans ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.