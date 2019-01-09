Celtic-flavored Greenwood Tree to play RF Barn Dance

The dance will feature a variety of square, circle, and line dances and reels given a uniquely Celtic flourish by Greenwood Tree.

No prior experience is necessary. A skilled dance caller will teach participants the simple steps to all dances. All ages are welcome, and partners not required. First-timers are encouraged to attend. Family dances suitable for younger children are featured during the first segment from 7-8 p.m., while the second part of the evening features somewhat more advanced dances.

Other upcoming dances in the 2018-19- Barn Dance season are:

• Saturday, Feb. 16, featuring the Rush River Ramblers

• Saturday, March 16, featuring the Woolly Buggers.

The barn dances are a joint project of River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available.