    Celtic-flavored Greenwood Tree to play RF Barn Dance

    The Hudson-based string band Greenwood Tree will play for the River Falls Barn Dance series 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Academy Gym at the former Meyer Middle School (439 W. Maple St., River Falls).

    The dance will feature a variety of square, circle, and line dances and reels given a uniquely Celtic flourish by Greenwood Tree.

    No prior experience is necessary. A skilled dance caller will teach participants the simple steps to all dances. All ages are welcome, and partners not required. First-timers are encouraged to attend. Family dances suitable for younger children are featured during the first segment from 7-8 p.m., while the second part of the evening features somewhat more advanced dances.

    Other upcoming dances in the 2018-19- Barn Dance season are:

    • Saturday, Feb. 16, featuring the Rush River Ramblers

    • Saturday, March 16, featuring the Woolly Buggers.

    The barn dances are a joint project of River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available.

