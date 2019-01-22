Shoop! vocal jazz group Jan. 26

The vocal jazz group puts new twists on old standards with a sound that's a nod to The Manhattan Transfer and New York Voices.

Shoop's repertoire includes "Sing, Sing, Sing," "Mack the Knife," "I Love Bein' Here with You," "Night and Day," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," "Lady Is a Tramp," "Georgia On My Mind," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," "I'm Beginning to See the Light," "Blues in the Night," "Come Fly with Me," "Peel Me a Grape," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "What a Wonderful World," "Operator," "I'll Be Seeing You," "Someone To Watch Over Me," "Autumn Leaves," "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Fly Me to the Moon," "Misty," "For All We Know," "All Of Me," "Route 66," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "It Had to be You," "The Look of Love," "Moonglow," "The Way You Look Tonight," "Beyond the Sea," and many more.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.