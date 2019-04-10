WATCH: Lighting it up with The Phipps Dance Company
With soft movements and upbeat steps, The Phipps Dance Company presents its annual showcase performances in the Black Box Theater.
The company is comprised of 14 auditioned dancers ages 14-18. They are joined in their showcase by the 17 dancers, aged 9 to 13, of the Phipps Junior Dance Company.
The night highlights a range of styles from classical ballet to hip-hop, from jazz to musical theater.
Choreography is by company directors Christina Leines and Stephanie Campbell and junior company directors Mackenzie Heisler and Greta Lewis, as well as guest choreographers including Kyra Scanlan, Erin Sheppard, Barb Suick and Ballet Co. Laboratory.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 14.