WATCH: Lighting it up with The Phipps Dance Company

The night highlights a range of styles from classical ballet to hip-hop, from jazz to musical theater.

Choreography is by company directors Christina Leines and Stephanie Campbell and junior company directors Mackenzie Heisler and Greta Lewis, as well as guest choreographers including Kyra Scanlan, Erin Sheppard, Barb Suick and Ballet Co. Laboratory.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 14.