    WATCH: Lighting it up with The Phipps Dance Company

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 9:00 a.m.
    The Phipps Dance Company opens its showcase performance with "We Go Together" from Grease. Pictured from left are Claire Kromrey, Maia Paulisich, Margo Maher, Lauren Lansfeldt, Tristen Bradley, Kailee Baumann, Elizabeth Stoerzinger, Arianna Zontelli, Adrienne Weaver, Abby Prestrud, Ellie Metcalf and Lily Callander. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 6
    Olivia Huber, a member of The Phipps Junior Dance Company, dances during a showcase performance. The Phipps Junior Dance Company is made up of 17 dancers. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Phipps Dance Company dancers Kyleigh Rumpca and Abby Prestrud perform in "Coppelia: Waltz of Hours" during the company’s showcase. Performances are Saturdays and Sundays through April 14. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 6
    Adrienne Weaver, Margo Maher, Kailee Baumann and Keegan Foster during a showcase performance by The Phipps Dance Company. The company is made up of 14 auditioned dancers. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    The Phipps Junior Dance Company also performs during The Phipps Dance Company showcase. Pictured from left are Brennan Foster, Camille Bennis, Elise Bailey, Lucy Trainer, Francis Foster and Giselle Mosel. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 6

    With soft movements and upbeat steps, The Phipps Dance Company presents its annual showcase performances in the Black Box Theater.

    The company is comprised of 14 auditioned dancers ages 14-18. They are joined in their showcase by the 17 dancers, aged 9 to 13, of the Phipps Junior Dance Company.

    The night highlights a range of styles from classical ballet to hip-hop, from jazz to musical theater.

    Choreography is by company directors Christina Leines and Stephanie Campbell and junior company directors Mackenzie Heisler and Greta Lewis, as well as guest choreographers including Kyra Scanlan, Erin Sheppard, Barb Suick and Ballet Co. Laboratory.

    Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 14.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7858
