Rolling Stones tribute band to perform in Rosemount

Tumblin' Dice members said the tribute band does not attempt to be a clone of the Rolling Stones, but the musicians take pride in performing more in a parody style that all find fun with the showmanship and performance.

Fans of Tumblin' Dice say each stage performance is given with high energy that resembles a Rolling Stones concert where the band members show up with the dress, look and sound. Concert goers may leave feeling they have experienced a live Rolling Stones concert.

"We are a Rolling Stones tribute that has over 60 songs in our playlist covering all the hits from the last 50 years, as well as songs that were never radio hits but that were album favorites," said band leader and lead vocalist, Dick Swagger. "People say if they turn their heads slightly, they would swear it was the Stones on stage."

Although Tumblin' Dice has over 60 songs in its arsenal, the band tailors its set list and stage banter to the audience and venue.

"I understand this will be more of a concert-style performance than one where people will be on a dance floor, so the band will play a good number of ballad-types of songs, as well as the early blues-based tunes, radio hits and some fan favorites," said John Loch, program chair for RAAC.

The Twin Cities-based band got its start years ago as a one-night fundraiser for a local food shelf at the historic Cabooze in South Minneapolis. This was the same venue the Rolling Stones showed up to play an impromptu gig at a concert back in the 1970s, after it declined to perform after seeing the crowd size.

"Our band delivers the goods, playing the tunes the way you remember them and the music will have you believing you have crossed the big pond," Swagger said. "We would like to engage the audience, usually asking for requests to see if they can stump us — we are not a 'Stones clones' group, per say, but we are more of a parody of the band which really is much more fun."

Tickets can be purchased from Brown Paper Ticket at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door. You can also buy them in person from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays or 2-4 p.m. Fridays at the Steeple Center box office located at 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.