Irish tenor Anthony Kearns with symphony orchestra May 5

The popular orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Kristin Tjornehoj, with a rare solo appearance by one of The Irish Tenors, the PBS supergroup, will perform a program of favorites, from "Bring Him Home" to his signature interpretation of "Granada." As a soloist, he performs a concert repertoire which spans the spectrum from Ireland to Broadway, from well-loved melodies to popular classics, and from light-hearted comedy to the greatest tenor arias every written.

The SCVSO is comprised of approximately 50 members from the greater St. Croix Valley community, as well as students attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF). The ensemble explores a wide variety of repertoire. It has been fortunate to perform with outstanding local, national, and international musicians over the years.

Kearns took American television audiences by storm in 1999 as a member of the wildly popular PBS super-group The Irish Tenors, which he continues to tour with twice a year. Their CDs have gone Gold, Platinum, and Double Platinum. His international solo career includes high-profile celebrity engagements, television appearances, concert tours, and collaborations with the finest orchestras, including the Boston Pops, the Chicagoland Pops, and the National Symphony Orchestra at the National Memorial Day Concert in the U.S.

He has sung in the most prestigious venues around the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House. He has performed for three U.S. presidents and for Pope Francis at a pre-Mass Concert in Philadelphia. Kearns is also increasingly in demand on international opera stages.

He has sung with hundreds of the world's best symphony orchestras, including opening the prestigious Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival in California, and with the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra. Kearns also appeared in a highly successful PBS television special, "Hallelujah Broadway," with the Czech National Orchestra, touring with this production in the U.S. and Ireland.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students of any age, and may be reserved by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.