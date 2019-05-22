Carpenter was born and raised in Texas and now resides in Nashville. She grew up singing and playing all types of music and instruments, but the violin and fiddle won out. Her classical violin background spurs on her creativity and passion for country, Celtic, rock 'n' roll, and bluegrass. Having graduated from Stephen F. Austin with her degree in music education/specialization in violin performance, she is an active session musician, teacher and writer in the Nashville and Texas areas.

Carpenter is the winner of 12 East Texas Music Awards, but the ones she is most proud of are Fiddler of the Year 2012-2014, 2016, and 2017. In 2015, Carpenter was awarded ETX Bluegrass Act of the Year. She was also nominated for a Josie Award - Folk Song of the Year ("Clivus" 2016), and Bluegrass Artist of the Year (2017). She was nominated for two Josie awards in 2018 — Vocalist of the Year and Rising Star. Her vocal stylings are said to be "Traditional and rootsy yet eclectic in nature."

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students of any age.

'Singin' in the Rain' auditions June 10 and 11

Auditions for "Singin' in the Rain," with the book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Nacio Herb Brown, will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 10 and 11, from 6 -9 p.m., with callbacks on Tuesday, June 18, from 6-10 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts. Audition times may be scheduled by going to ThePhipps.org.

Adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name, the plot closely adheres to the original. Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, it focuses on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in talking pictures. It is a musical comedy masterpiece full of flashy dance numbers, Hollywood romance, and yes ... even rain.

Director Rebecca Rizzio seeks a large adult cast of all ages, with fun ensemble roles and many dancers. Character descriptions are offered on the website.

Actors are encouraged to prepare a one-minute monologue demonstrating their comedic talent as well as 16-32 bars of an up-tempo song. A monologue will be provided if actors do not have one prepared. An accompanist will be provided. All actors should bring a resume and headshot, if they have one, as well as a list of rehearsal conflicts.

Rehearsals will begin the week of Sept. 15. Twelve performances will be given Oct. 25 through Nov. 17 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

Rizzio is the producer of an original musical entitled "Philly," and she previously directed "Annie" and "White Christmas" for Lyric Arts, "The Producers" and "The Miracle Worker" for The Phipps, "Nest" for Table Salt Productions, as well as "Girl Group," "The Anastasia Trials in the Court of Women," and "Expecting Isabel" for Theatre Unbound.

Natalia Peterson, music director, was last seen at The Phipps conducting the full orchestra for "Fiddler on the Roof." She has served as the music director for dozens of shows in the Twin Cities area over the past 20 years. She recently arranged and played piano for Park Square's "Marie & Rosetta."

Dorian Brooke has choreographed for companies such as Lakeshore Players Theater, Stages Theatre Company, and Cross Community Players. She is also a regular choreographer for various high school theater departments and dance studios throughout the Twin Cities.

Ballroom dance parties at The Phipps

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the third Saturday of every month June-September, from 7-10 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of every month October through May in the dance studio of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. Rumba and triple swing will be featured June 15. The tango and cha cha will be taught July 20. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.

Mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson

A photography and mixed media installation by Laura Andrews and Erika Ritzel (both of Minneapolis, Minn.), a mixed media installation by Nicholas Kovatch (St. Paul, Minn.), paintings and magical objects by C.B. Murphy (Marine on St. Croix, Minn.), a mixed media installation by Kelly O'Brien (St. Paul), mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson (Minneapolis), and alla prima oil paintings by Patty Voje (St. Paul) are featured in The Galleries through June 16.

Robertson is a multimedia artist currently focused on painting. He received his B.F.A. in Studio Arts from the University of Minnesota in 2010, working in ceramics and mixed media sculpture. Robertson uses acrylic and latex paint, as well as ink, colored pencil, graphite pencil, and pen. In late 2014, he began his project to illustrate the Old Testament with 260 paintings. With 180 illustrations completed at present, he plans to finish the project in late 2021.

An interfaith roundtable discussion inspired by Robertson's illustrated Old Testament exhibit will be held on Wednesday, May 29, from 6:30-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Robertson is inspired by consumer culture and our appetites for comfort, power, love, and enlightenment. He believes the remaining nuggets of compassion, humor, and mystery left behind after our near total brainwashing and self-destruction is a testament to the human spirit. He is heavily influenced by that battle between the human spirit and the hive mind as we combat loneliness and purposelessness.

Robertson has exhibited his art at Iam8bit Gallery, Los Angeles (2017, group); at Minneapolis galleries, including Blockfort Studio (2017, group; 2016, solo), Heart of the Beast (2016, solo), PLOT (2015, solo), Gamut (2015, group) and White Page (2014, group); and at Driftwood Gallery, St. Paul. (2014).

Summer art camp begins June 17

Summer Art Camp classes for ages 4 through teens in visual art, pottery, art and nature, theater, and dance begin the week of June 17. Openings remain in most classes with registrations recommended at least a week in advance. The class fees range from $44 to $379. Before and after care is also available, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with advance registration.

'The Snow Queen' theater camp

"The Snow Queen" Theater Camp, for students entering grades 5 and 6, will be offered by Charles Fraser Monday through Friday from July 22 through Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon each day. Campers will rehearse and perform a small production of "The Snow Queen." With joyful guidance, children will be encouraged to explore personal creativity, receive rigorous instruction on focus-building skills, and learn to work as an ensemble. A pizza party will follow the final Thursday class, just before the performance that afternoon. The play will be performed for the public on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. The class fee is $379, and the maximum enrollment is 24.

Fraser is a teaching artist with the Guthrie Theater, Upstream Arts, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Avalon Charter School, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, and Saint Louis Park High School, as well as an adjunct professor at Concordia University.

Tai Chi on Thursday mornings

Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Andrew Weil, M.D., often seen on PBS and a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, states, "I view tai chi as an effective form of mental and physical stimulation, and very beneficial for overall health. Like yoga, tai chi is a reliable method of stress reduction and relaxation, and it promotes flexibility, balance, and good body awareness. It is pleasing to watch and perform, and as [a recent] study suggests, it may be the best type of exercise to reduce the risk of injury from falls among seniors."

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.

Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend.