Award-winning organist to perform June 1 at the Phipps

Favorite selections from musical theater to the silver screen, featuring composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and many others, will be performed by the American Theatre Organ Society's (ATOS) 2001 Organist of the Year.

At the age of 13, Eddington won the ATOS Young Theatre Organist Competition, prevailing over competitors ages 13-21 from the United States, England, Australia and New Zealand. He remains the youngest competitor ever to win this title. He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Indiana University in 1996, and later received a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School in 1999, after which time he was admitted to practice law in New York and later in Wisconsin.

During the course of his concert career, Eddington has been featured at numerous national and regional conventions of the ATOS, and has toured extensively throughout the world. He has also produced and marketed over 30 theater organ albums on some of the best-known and most dynamic instruments in the country.

In 2014, he became the first - and to date only - musician to have a video of his theater organ performance go "viral." Within a few short weeks, his performance of John William's "Star Wars" Symphonic Suite was viewed on YouTube over 1 million times in more than 200 countries around the world. That video has now earned more than 3 million views worldwide.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $17 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at www.ThePhipps.org.