Reuben Ristrom & The Bourbon Street Boys Jazz Band

The popular guitarist and banjo player has gathered together a select group of musicians who specialize in traditional jazz and swing. These artists have performed at jazz festivals and concert halls throughout the U.S. and with the best area jazz bands.

Ristrom has performed at the La Crosse Great River, Mid-America, St. Louis, Central Illinois, Decatur, Kansas City Jazz, and Bix Beiderbecke Festivals, the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee, and others. He has played with the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band, Barbary Coast Jazz Band, Mouldy Figs, and the Riverboat Ramblers.

Russ Peterson is a versatile musician on many horns and vocals. He has toured extensively with Ristrom and is also with the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band.

Art Katzman, trombone, is an original member of the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band, the Riverboat Ramblers, and many others.

Fred Richardson plays banjo and clarinet and is a singer as well. He appears with the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band, the Southside Aces, and many more. He also performed on the Delta Queen riverboat.

Steve Pikal is one the busiest bass players in the area, and played trombone for years with some of the best big bands before playing bass. He performs with the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band.

Jay Epstein is a master of many percussion styles and has toured with Ristrom extensively. In his early days, he was with Les Fields and the Turkey River All-Stars.

Ristrom's wife, Diane, and son, Dan, will also sing a few numbers with the band.

Diane Ristrom is the director of music ministries, choir director, organist and pianist for Lutheran Church of the Master in Brooklyn Center, in addition to singing with her husband for many events. She also taught vocal music for Robbinsdale District 281 for 25 years.

Dan Ristrom is a vocalist, bassist and educator who performs with his own funk/soul band, The Big Throwdown. He recently returned from an international tour of "Feet Don't Fail Me Now," a Rhythmic Circus production.

Tickets are $24 and $17 for students of any age.