RED WING -- Headliner Reina del Cid has a treat in store for the audience attending the Caravan du Nord concert Oct. 18 at the Sheldon Theatre.

They will be among the first to hear del Cid and her band performing acoustic music that is featured on her new album, “Morse Code.”

The album debuted Oct. 4 at the Cedar Cultural Center in the Twin Cities. “It was a full house,” she said. “We had a great show” – just in time for the Minnesota Music Coalition’s ninth annual traveling showcase of the state’s top regional acts and emerging bands.

This year del Cid is headlining all six stops on the tour, while a variety of bands will perform as opening acts at the different locations. In Red Wing, that’ll be Faith Boblett and The Morning Kings.

Sheldon officials describe her as a “part singer-songwriter, part rock band” who is “at the intersection of lyrical storytelling, catchy riffs and scorching solos.”

Her music career did not begin that way. Del Cid got a degree in English literature from the University of Minnesota in 2010 and worked in that field until around 2014, when she decided to quit her job and pursue a music career full time.

She took the stage name Reina del Cid. “Reina” means queen and “del Cid” -- which is her name for her guitar -- honors a legendary Castilian nobleman, or knight. That makes her queen to her knight, or queen of her own guitar.

Her music embraces folk, Americana and bluegrass, she said. Since 2011 she has been collaborating with Toni Lindgren, the lead guitarist on the albums.

While del CId has performed at a multitude of venues, including European cities, she has a particularly strong, diverse following on social media. Her weekly video series on her YouTube channel, “Sunday Mornings with Reina del Cid,” has amassed more than 30 million views. Each week she posts a cover or a new, original song that reaches a global community.

Del Cid credits social media with making it possible for her to be a full-time musician. “It provides a direct line to these people who are following you,” she explained. They are able to check in every Sunday and get connected. Those same people show up for concerts.

In addition, she said, YouTube is the reason that “Morse Code” is an acoustic CD -- the band’s first. She described her three previous albums as “plugged-in folk rock.” On the other hand, “Acoustic is the backbone of the Sunday Morning videos,” which she and the band members record all over while they are traveling.

“I wanted the album to represent what we’ve been doing with the Sunday Morning videos,” she said. “It’s our first truly acoustic album. … I’m excited about the new direction.”

She was pleased to learn that a radio station in Berlin, Germany, where she and the band toured the past two years, has been playing “Morse Code.”

Del Cid performed at the Anderson Center and at an outdoor venue in Red Wing some years ago, but this will be her first time on the Sheldon Theatre stage.

She’s looking forward to being in the intimate setting. “As an artist, I prefer to see less distance” between musician and audience, she said.

Del Cid will have her music, including the new release, and other merchandise for sale at the Sheldon