Free workshops on songwriting and the business of music are being offered in conjunction with the annual Caravan du Nord concert Oct. 18 at the Sheldon Theatre.

The traveling showcase of Minnesota musicians is sponsored by the Minnesota Music Coalition and 89.3 The Current.

Each of six stops on the tour includes workshops selected to best serve each community’s needs, performances, and opportunities for networking, according to spokesman David Ostrom, booking and marketing coordinator who is working his first caravan.

Red Wing is the fourth stop, following Austin, Faribault and Detroit Lakes. After the Sheldon, the caravan moves on to Moorhead on Oct. 25 and Mankato on Nov. 1.

Reina del Cid, who previously toured as an opening act, is headlining all six stops this year, with a variety of bands as her opening acts. Performing in Red Wing will be:

Faith Boblett, a northern Minnesota singer-songwriter who was named one of 2018’s Best New Bands by First Avenue. Her music falls “somewhere in the realm of pop, Americana, rock and alt country.” She has released two albums, and also provides backup vocals for several local bands.

The Morning Kings, a Minneapolis homegrown alt-rock band that offers heart-pumping Latin beats, twisting saxophone, uplifting keyboards and electric guitar solos. The band has opened for the Spin Doctors, the Big Wu and others, and has found a place headlining beer festivals including the American Beer Classic in Chicago. They released their first LP this year.\u0009

Both will participate in the Oct. 18 workshops along with Reina del Cid and local professionals.

Songwriting will run 3-4 p.m. at the Sheldon. Joining the caravan musicians will be Red Wing’s Tony Cuchetti and Mike Arturi, who is the drummer for the Lovin’ Spoonful and founder of the Universal Music Center.

The Music Business in Minnesota will be 4-4:50 p.m. at the theater. The same groups and individuals will talk about breaking into and consistently working in the music business. Discussion will cover promoting, booking and communications.

All ages were welcome at both workshops. “It’s important that the younger generation and high school kids learn about these things,” Ostrom said. When it comes to being successful business people he added, “It’s the thing that turns music from a hobby into a career.”

No fee is charged for the workshops, but people are asked to call 651-388-8700 or register through the Sheldon Website’s “buy tickets” link.

At 5:30 p.m., all participants are invited to network at a social hour between the workshops and the concert. “It’s an opportunity for the community to meet the musicians and a chance to get to know others in the music community,” Ostrom said.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Boblett will open, followed by a set featuring the Morning Kings, and concluding with a full set by Reina del Cid. Tickets are $20. Go online to www.sheldontheatre.org or call 651-388-8700.



