RIVER FALLS -- River Falls High School marching band became state champion Oct. 19 after finishing first in its class at the Wisconsin School Music Association championships in Whitewater.

The last time the band took home first was in 2016. Historically, the group has brought home 22 state championships in over 35 years of marching, according to the River Falls Instrumental Music webpage.

The band placed third for overall, ranking against 28 other Wisconsin high schools with a score of 90.563 this year. River Falls also won awards for best percussion, best visual presentation and best musical presentation.

The theme for the performance was "Promise of Gold: The Story of Rumpelstilzchen."

The highest score of the night was 92.625 earned by Greendale, a Milwaukee suburb.

Baldwin-Woodville, Chippewa Falls and Cumberland also competed in their respective classes.

Bands are placed in classes A, AA, AAA or AAAA according to school size. River Falls competes in class AAA.