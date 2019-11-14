RED WING, Minn. -- Fans with an interest in the world that blends hip hop music and rap, soul, singing and poetry will have two opportunities to explore the expanded genre with The Reminders.

Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee Aja Black will conduct a free class on Nov. 20 and a free workshop on Nov. 21, then perform on the Sheldon Theatre stage on Nov. 22.

The couple, described as “a rare and remarkable musical duo,” will be in Red Wing not only to perform, but also to share insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics, Sheldon officials said.

“The Reminders transcend the bounds of what is expected,” spokesmen said. “Their unique mashup of razor-sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip hop beats for the perfect backdrop for their relevant and inspiring themes.”

That hip hop foundation, they explained, creates a global musical experience. Through their music, they engage with community organizations and schools at all age levels.

The Nov. 20 session, “Poppin’ Basics: A Hip Hop Dance Class,” will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Wing YMCA. Participants will learn the basics of “poppin’,” include core movements as well as a choreographed piece that can be performed collectively.

All ages are welcome. The class is free, but people must RSVP on the Sheldon website by clicking on the Buy Tickets link.

The Nov. 21 session is “Lyrical Songwriting.” It will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Universal Music Center, 163 Tower View Drive, on the Anderson Center campus. The Reminders will take everyone through basic writing exercises and performance skills, with a focus on singing, poetry and MCing/rapping. Participants will create an original song together.

The workshop is free; click on Buy Tickets to RSVP.

The Reminders have performed and toured internationally and appeared widely on radio and television. The award-winning duo has shared the stage with stars including Snoop Dogg, Mos Def and others.

At the same time, they have paved a path that is all their own, beginning with their debut album, “Recollect” in 2008. “Born Champions” followed in 2012 and this year they released “Unstoppable.”

Reviews credit Big Samir with “street-smart credibility in both his lyrics and his cool demeanor,” and praise Black for her “confident delivery, diverse cadences and unique vocal stylings.”

Together, one Denver area publication said, “the two have an undeniable magical chemistry” both in their music and in their life. Vocal Coalition wrote about the performance: “Inspires, edifies and uplifts in ways that very few things in this life can.”

Tickets to the Nov. 22 concert are $20, plus the event is Kids Play Free. That means a child under 14 will be admitted free with a paid adult. Visit the box office, call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.

