WELCH -- Country stars Chris Janson and Thompson Square will perform live in the Treasure Island Event Center on Nov. 23.

Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter as well as the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry.

His new song, “Good Vibes,” is the debut single from a new studio album. His previous album, "Everybody," produced the gold-certified second No. 1 hit single “Fix a Drink” -- a follow-up to his No. 1 double-platinum debut smash “Buy Me a Boat.”

Janson was the only artist in 2018 who opened the CMA Awards and closed out the ACM Awards, with what Rolling Stone called a “must-see performance.”

Thompson Square, the husband and wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, burst on the country music scene in 2010 with an organic vocal blend that is reminiscent of country duet icons Johnny Cash and June Carter, promoters said Their debut album included the hit “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard’s Country Songs chart, is double-platinum status and was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

Tickets are $79, $59 and $39, and are be available at TIcasino.com or at the Island Box Office. The show starts at 8 p.m.

All attendees must be 12 years of age or older, and fans ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.