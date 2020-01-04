Welch, Minn. -- Chicago, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, will perform in the Island Event Center at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on April 11.

As an American group from the city of Chicago, with a jazz and rock influence, the band of the same name had a steady stream of hits throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Chicago came in at No. 9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists, and the ensembles is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six decades.

Since the album Chicago Transit Authority, the bands musical brilliance charted hit single after hit single including, “Does Anyone Really Know What Time It Is?,” “Beginnings,” “I’m a Man,” “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Colour My World,” to name a few. It was the band’s Chicago X album that gave the group its first No. 1 single, “If You Leave Me Now” and Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus.

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include Grammy Awards, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Chicago street dedicated in their honor. In 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Records sales top the 100 million mark and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles and 25 of 36 albums have been certified platinum.

Chicago will celebrate 53 consecutive years of touring. From the signature sound of the Chicago horns to iconic vocals, this band’s concerts are celebrations today.

Tickets are $115, $91 and $79, and are available at TIcasino.com or at the Island Box Office. The show starts at 8 p.m.

All attendees must be 12 years of age or older, and fans ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.