Formed in Nashville, Tenn., the band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

Diamond Rio recently released "I Made It," the band's 10th studio album. The title track was co-written by lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs.



Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more.



Tickets are $39, $27 and $22.50. For tickets visit www.Ticketmaster.com or come to the Island Box Office to purchase your seats.

This show does not have any age restrictions.