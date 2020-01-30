Myths about classical music can get in the way of enjoying it. Conductor Jay Fishman of the Minnesota Sinfonia will take time to destroy some of those misunderstandings when he’s in town next week to perform at the Sheldon Theatre.

A free outreach program he calls “The Magical Mysteries of Classical Music” is planned at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Sheldon. The interactive workshop is open to all ages.

Many people don’t realize they get introduced to classical music watching TV cartoons and movies, which use the music in their sound tracks, he said.

Fishman and violin concertmaster Julia Persitz will demonstrate how the violin makes sound, how musicians organize music, and the different types of sounds that help shape the character and emotions of music. He also will talk about research showing the positive effects of playing instruments on brain development.

“I have fun,” he added. “I assume (participants) have at least a little bit of fun.” Afterwards, he and Persitz will answer questions.

There is no charge, but people are asked to RSVP by clicking

www.sheldontheatre.org/participate/outreach-activities.