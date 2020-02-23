RED WING — The second day of the Big Turn Music Festival saw musical acts that range from three-piece rock bands to acoustic singers to a handbell ensemble.

23 venues housed 209 musical acts around Red Wing. Everything from churches to bars held a variety of acts that entertained locals and out-of-towners alike.

Big Turn founder Sam Brown said he expected 2,000 attendees for the festival. Last year, Brown said they have 1,350 attendees even with a blizzard.

This is the third year of the festival. Big Turn started to bring a unique, music going experience to Red Wing.

Big Turn has gotten numerous acclaim during it's short time in Red Wing. It was named the Best Music Festival by City Pages and was recognized by the Star Tribune and The Current for it's work as well.