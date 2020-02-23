RED WING — The second day of the Big Turn Music Festival saw musical acts that range from three-piece rock bands to acoustic singers to a handbell ensemble.

Minneapolis rapper Prizm performs a lively set at ArtReach during the Big Turn Music Fest on Feb. 22. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia
The Big Turn Music Festival in Red Wing was expecting 2,000 attendees this year. In it's third year, the festival has increased it's venues and acts substantially. This year, there were 209 bands and 23 venues to attend. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia
Minnesota singer-songwriter Noah Short played the ukulele during a set at Mandy's during the Big Turn Music Fest. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia
Under the Pavilion rocked out during their performance at the Red Wing Elks Club during the Big Turn Music Fest on Feb. 22. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia
St. Paul native Joe Hunt played the guitar at Shear Perfection on Feb. 22 during the Big Turn Music Fest. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia
Oh Sister entertains the crowd at Boxrud's Resale & Gifts on Feb. 22 during the Big Turn Music Fest. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia
23 venues housed 209 musical acts around Red Wing. Everything from churches to bars held a variety of acts that entertained locals and out-of-towners alike.

A Big Turn Music Festival venue sign sits outside of the Christ Episcopal Church. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Rogue Valley performs at the First Presbyterian Church in Red Wing during the Big Turn Music Festival. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Eric Wiggin, singer/pianist/guitarist for local Red Wing group Wiggin, warms-up the crowd with a song. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Ilika Ward performs at Cornerstone Community Church. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Brooke Elizabeth is a musician from Ellsworth now living in the Twin Cities and pursuing her love of music. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
David Nash performs in Fair Trade Books. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Big Turn festival goers watch Rogue Valley perform. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Winona based group Afflatus performs at the First Lutheran Church. Photo by Rachel Fergus/RiverTown Multimedia.
Big Turn founder Sam Brown said he expected 2,000 attendees for the festival. Last year, Brown said they have 1,350 attendees even with a blizzard.

This is the third year of the festival. Big Turn started to bring a unique, music going experience to Red Wing.

Big Turn has gotten numerous acclaim during it's short time in Red Wing. It was named the Best Music Festival by City Pages and was recognized by the Star Tribune and The Current for it's work as well.