At 10 a.m. Tuesday, ArtReach will post a video demonstrating how to make percussion instrument at home. It will be available on Facebook (Facebook.com/artreachredwing) and on YouTube. The video will be saved on both platforms so people can watch it any time, according to Director Anna Ostendorf.

Mike Arturi of the Universal Music Center will follow up by conducting a virtual drum circle. That live activity is planned for a week later at the same time – 10 a.m. -- Tuesday, April 7. Details on how to join the drum circle will be announced.

Also on Tuesday, March 31, Red Wing Arts will present Andy Sturdevant of Springboard for the Arts at 7 p.m. The monthly ARTspeak program will be on the Zoom platform, Director Emily Guida Foos said.

The link to join this virtual activity is zoom.us/j/941578932. That information also will be posted on Facebook and on the Red Wing Arts Website.

Sturdevant will discuss artist-related topics including general resources, grant making, promotional materials, tapping multiple income streams and more. He also will answer questions. People are asked to submit questions in advance to Emily@redwingarts.org.