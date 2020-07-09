The Cannon Valley Trail is open for hikers, bikers and inline skaters. Along with experiencing nature from Cannon Falls to Red Wing those on the trail can participate in cultural events held throughout the summer titled “voiced of the valley.”

The Cannon Valley Trail website explains:

“Voices of the Valley, a Cannon Valley Trail interpretive program is planned to assist a visitor’s understanding and exploration of the Cannon River Valley and also provides educational and entertaining programs for trail users.”

Programs are held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from May through September at the trail’s Welch station access and topics can include archeology, geology, Native American studies, history of the railroad, the areas flora and fauna and other nature or culture focused topics.

Music is frequently a piece of the Cannon Valley Trail’s summer programming.

On Saturday, July 11, the local musical duo InTandem will perform a collection of blues and folk pieces on four different stringed instruments: ukulele, guitar, mandolin and banjo.

The festivities on Saturday will also include a Red Wing naturalist who will hand out scavenger hunt pages and share information about animals, birds and plants that can be found along the trail.

Other upcoming musical events include:

Helen Forysthe singing and playing folk songs on the banjo on Saturday, Aug. 1; and Ben Manning, a member of Flatt & Square on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Scheduled events are subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 restrictions.