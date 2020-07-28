Voices of the Valley, a free interpretive program on the Cannon Valley Trail, is again presenting live music and naturalist programs this summer. Trail events are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, at the Welch Trail Station.

This location can also be accessed by driving if you’d like to enjoy the events but aren’t able to bike the trail, the organizers said in a news release:

"Feel free to bring lawn chairs and come to listen to the music and picnic. Social distancing will be observed and recommended. The trail has been experiencing increased use this year, with many people looking for ways to get out and enjoy nature and get some exercise."

On Saturday, Aug. 1,, the local musical duo InTandem, with Brenda Owens of Cannon Falls and Lee Mensinger of Red Wing, will return to perform folk, blues, and roots standards on guitars, banjo, mandolin, and ukuleles. InTandem has been performing for years in the Cannon Falls and Red Wing areas and has played many times on the trail in Welch.

On Aug. 8, Helen Forsythe and friends will get together to serenade folks on the trail. Helen Forsythe was born and raised in southern Minnesota, playing the banjo and singing songs since she was 7 years old. Based in Northfield, Minn., she is both a teacher and a performer of folk and bluegrass banjo playing. Her musical influences include Pete Seeger, Doc Watson, and Gillian Welch. You can check out her album "The Blue Above it" on BandCamp.

On Aug. 15, Caroline Priore, a fiddler and singer-songwriter from the Sogn Valley, will perform. Her music is inspired by classic folk artists as well as traditional Irish music. Caroline's first album, “Notes Left Over,” is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, bikers and guests will be entertained by Flatt & Square, a fun band from Red Wing who play a mix of bluegrass, old-timey, old country, folk, and Celtic songs and fiddle tunes. They usually consist of Katryn Conlin, Ben Manning, David Manning, but occasionally are joined by other musician friends. They are associated with the stringed instrument program at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and two of them are professional luthiers. Their moniker is “musicians who build the instruments they play.”

The Cannon Valley Trail extends from Red Wing to Cannon Falls.

For more info, go to cannonvalleytrail.com.