Taking on a work of literature by one of the masters of mystery, Agatha Christie, appealed to the director, St. Paul-based actor Jane Froiland.

"There are so many great roles in it! We have an abundance of talent at Woodbury High School, so I try to find plays that can showcase as much talent as possible," Froiland said. "This play also has a lot of dynamic roles for women, and as a female actor myself, that is always something I look for when choosing a play. Finally, it has been really fun tackling the mystery genre, uncovering ways to build suspense and create tension. It's a bit like creating a magic act, directing the audience's attention to what you want them to see so you can keep the mystery going."

The cast of the Appointment of Death includes seniors Claire Bradley, Sydney Bell and Elijah Parks; juniors Adriana Tokin, John Mutyaba, Hannah Saunders and Elena Gordon; sophomores Natalie Freisinger, Ben Lu, Mitchel Roettger, Leah Hawley and Owen Meisner; and freshman Tori Barone, Anna Sullivan and Nora Welp.

If you go ...

What: "Appointment With Death"

When: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 2-4

Where: Woodbury High School, 2665 Woodlane Drive

Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for students