A classic murder mystery: Royal Theatre brings to life an Agatha Christie classic
WOODBURY — The Royal Theatre at Woodbury High School will perform the Agatha Christie murder mystery, "Appointment With Death."
Set in the 1940s, a group of travelers are thrown together on a journey to the city of Petra. At the center of this diverse group is an elderly woman, Mrs. Boynton (Elena Gordon) and her stepchildren, who never leave her side. They look like a devoted family, but are they? Is this devotion a façade? The traveler's motivations are suspect, and the relationships may not be what they seem.
Taking on a work of literature by one of the masters of mystery, Agatha Christie, appealed to the director, St. Paul-based actor Jane Froiland.
"There are so many great roles in it! We have an abundance of talent at Woodbury High School, so I try to find plays that can showcase as much talent as possible," Froiland said. "This play also has a lot of dynamic roles for women, and as a female actor myself, that is always something I look for when choosing a play. Finally, it has been really fun tackling the mystery genre, uncovering ways to build suspense and create tension. It's a bit like creating a magic act, directing the audience's attention to what you want them to see so you can keep the mystery going."
The cast of the Appointment of Death includes seniors Claire Bradley, Sydney Bell and Elijah Parks; juniors Adriana Tokin, John Mutyaba, Hannah Saunders and Elena Gordon; sophomores Natalie Freisinger, Ben Lu, Mitchel Roettger, Leah Hawley and Owen Meisner; and freshman Tori Barone, Anna Sullivan and Nora Welp.
If you go ...
What: "Appointment With Death"
When: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 2-4
Where: Woodbury High School, 2665 Woodlane Drive
Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for students