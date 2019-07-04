"The Snow White Variety Show," by Brain D. Taylor, featuring young actors in grades 7-9, will be performed Friday, July 19 at noon and 2 p.m., with limited availability, as well as Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. In this wild and fast-paced comedy, Snow White's famous story is told on the TV show "Real Talk with Fairytale Legends." At any given moment, the story can be anything - romance, comedy, home improvement show, suspense, Western, epic poetry, mystery, cooking show, stand-up routine, or blockbuster action movie.

General admission tickets are $7 for this one-hour production in the Black Box Theater.

"The Snow Queen," by Will Ledesma, featuring young actors in grades 5 and 6, will be performed Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., as well as Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. Kay and Gerda are the best of friends until a piece of an enchanted mirror finds its way into Kay's eye, causing him to see the world in a cold-hearted way. Soon taken by the Snow Queen, Kay forgets his happy life. Gerda must go on her own journey to find him, encountering many interesting characters along the way. Overjoyed to finally find Kay in the Snow Queen's palace, Gerda must help Kay find hope again by solving a puzzle before they can escape. General admission tickets are $7 for this 40-minute production in the Black Box Theater.

Summer art camp classes

Summer Art Camp classes for ages 4 through teens in visual art, pottery, art & nature, theater, and dance are being offered through Aug. 9.

Openings remain in most classes with class fees ranging from $44 to $379. For working parents or those with busy summer schedules, before and after care is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 per day with advance registration.

Examples of classes with room for more students are Pottery on the Wheel (ages 7—12), St. Croix RiverFest: Deluxe River Exploration (ages 8—14), and Duck, Duck, Duct Tape! (ages 9 and older) during the week of July 15. BEE the Change with Plantables (ages 8—12) during the week of July 22 is just one of the classes still accepting enrollments.

For complete descriptions, class fees, and to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the third Saturday of every month June-September, from 7-10 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of every month October-May in the dance studio of The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. The tango and cha cha will be taught July 20. The nightclub two-step and hustle will be taught Aug. 17. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

Voice lessons offered

Margaret Jane Wray, a dramatic soprano with an international reputation, offers private voice lessons on Thursdays.

Wray made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in 1987 as Annina in Verdi's "La Traviata." She was quickly identified as one of the most talented young artists in the field and success soon followed. Wray went on to appear in lead roles with many of the world's leading opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Seattle Opera, La Scala, the Bavarian State Opera, the Berlin State Opera, Opéra National de Paris, La Monnaie, L'Opéra de la Bastille, Oper Frankfurt, Teatro Regio (Turin), Théâtre du Capitole, Teatro Massimo Bellini, Opéra de Nice, and Welsh National Opera, among others.

In addition, Wray has had a prolific career as a concert artist appearing with many of the world's finest conductors and great orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, and National Symphony Orchestra, among others.

She and her family have lived in Hudson for 18 years.

Wray teaches a classical technique: breathing and vocal production, which can be applied to musical theater, pop, and jazz styles.

The fee is $30 per 30-minute lesson, and $45 per 45-minute lesson, which is the most common length for a weekly lesson.

Calling all creatives for The Phipps Members' spotlight

Together, members of The Phipps are a creative network joined by the belief in the center's mission to "celebrate the creative spirit." All members are encouraged to share their unique creative talents in the 2019 Members' Spotlight and connect with other members who have similar creative inclinations. Those who are not members are encouraged to join today and participate in this exciting event. A contribution of any amount qualifies one for membership.

Online entry forms are due July 19. For membership information, as well as submission guidelines and entry forms, go to ThePhipps.org.

Submissions are sought in any and all forms, including, but not limited to, visual art (drawing, painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, video, installation, pottery, jewelry, textiles, glass, etc.); architecture and design; clothing design; theater design (costume, sets, makeup, lighting, concept art, etc.); performing arts (drama, music, dance, spoken word, comedy, poetry, storytelling, etc.); as well as poetry and prose writing.

The Members' Spotlight exhibit will run through September 8, and Open Stage Performances will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, during the public reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Participants may submit up to two items to be shown in The Galleries exhibit, and/or sign up to play music, sing, dance, act, or present another creative talent as part of the Open Stage Performances.

Mixed media installations by Keith Kaziak

Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell of Ashland, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza of Sweetwater, Tennessee, a mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak of Stevens Point, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled "What We Don't Talk About," and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled "To the Moon and Back," inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing, will be on view through July 28 in The Galleries.

Kaziak is a sculptor and mixed media artist. He received his B.F.A. with an emphasis in Sculpture from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2004. Kaziak works at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as the safety and studio coordinator in the Art & Design Department and as the gallery preparator for the Edna Carlsten Art Gallery. He also serves on the board of directors of the Stevens Point Sculpture Park. As a sculptor and iron caster, Kaziak has organized and participated in numerous iron pours throughout the Midwest. He has participated at the International Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art (Ironbridge, England) and at the National Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art and Practices (Sloss Furnaces, Birmingham, Ala.). In 2019, he will begin M.F.A. studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an Interdisciplinary Artist Research Cohort Scholar.

The artists with work in "What We Don't Talk About" are Katie Beumer, Zulma Davila, Anne Kramer, Laura Mayo, Ann Meany, Judith Sarah Rae, and Linda Seebauer Hansen. Artists featured in "To the Moon and Back" are Hend Al-Mansour, Susan Armington, Margy Jean Balwierz, Barbara Riegel Bend, Taylor Berman, Sandy Bot-Miller, Cathy Durso, Kyle Fokken, Stephen J. Gates, Deanna Grigus, Steve Johnson, Jeannine Kitzhaber, George G. I. Moore, Mat Ollig, Teri Power, and Chholing Taha.

The Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. The center will be closed July 4.

Exhibit of youth art at Hudson Hospital

"The Birds that Connect Us," an exhibition of artwork inspired by Neotropical migratory birds by youth from Costa Rica, River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, and Unity High School in Balsam Lake is on view in the Conference Center at Hudson Hospital & Clinic through July 21. This special exhibit was organized by Tropical Wings, a non-profit organization supporting education and conservation for neotropical migratory birds through the Sister Parks Agreement between national parks in the Upper Midwest and Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula. To learn more about Tropical Wings, go to tropicalwings.org.

The exhibit includes drawings brought back to Hudson by Tropical Wings volunteers who traveled there for a Birdathon and cultural exchange. Costa Rican students made these drawings after learning about the negative impacts of plastic on birds, and they echo the theme of this year's World Migratory Bird Day, "Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution." Three "quilts" created by Hudson artist Lana Sjoberg incorporate colored pencil drawings by fifth grade students from River Crest Elementary School who participated in lessons about bird migration and identification with John Mueller and Patty Mueller. Each student chose one of the 55 species of Neotropical migratory birds shared with Costa Rica to research and draw for this project. Four sets of colorful "wings" created by third grade River Crest students with Sjoberg are also on view, as well as paintings and pastel drawings by high school students from Unity who learned about the Neotropical migratory birds from their science teacher, Brian Collins.

This special exhibit, presented through the Healing Arts Program, a partnership between Hudson Hospital & Clinic and The Phipps Center for the Arts, can be viewed every day between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. when the Conference Center is not in use. For further information or to confirm that the Conference Center will be open at the time you plan to visit, contact Chelsea Long at 715-531-6059 or Chelsea.K.Long@healthpartners.com.

Photography

The Western Wisconsin Photography Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The club also schedules mid-month meetings to accommodate speaker's schedules and for hands-on learning opportunities. Photographers of all ages and abilities are welcome. For more details about upcoming programs and events visit www.wiphotoclub.com.

Tai chi on Thursday mornings

Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Andrew Weil, M.D., often seen on PBS and a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, states, "I view tai chi as an effective form of mental and physical stimulation, and very beneficial for overall health. Like yoga, tai chi is a reliable method of stress reduction and relaxation, and it promotes flexibility, balance, and good body awareness. It is pleasing to watch and perform, and as [a recent] study suggests, it may be the best type of exercise to reduce the risk of injury from falls among seniors."

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.

Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend.

2019-20 season tickets and theater flex passes

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season of The Phipps Center Community theater and children's theater productions, concerts ranging from popular to classical music, Wurlitzer theater pipe organ concerts, dance performances, gallery exhibitions, and classes in the visual and performing arts are all offered throughout the year.

The theater series consists of the touching comedy "Weekend Comedy," the comic yet heartbreaking "Population 485," the musical comedy "Singin' in the Rain," the hopeful drama "A Shayna Maidel" (A Pretty Girl), and the mystery-comedy "Busybody."

The music series features traditional jazz pianist Bobby van Deusen, the Lake Wobegon Brass Band, country singer/songwriter Mo Pitney, the bluegrass/Celtic/roots quartet the Barley Jacks, and the dynamic piano trio Take 3.

The organ series consists of favorite nationally and internationally acclaimed musicians Ron Rhode, Dave Wickerham, and Justin LaVoie.

Special events include "Remembering the Little Prince" by Ballet Co.Laboratory, Classic Big Band and the Nostalgics, "The Gals o' Comedy" "The Elvis Show," The Phipps Festival Chorus holiday concerts, "The Best is Still to Come" by The Phipps Dance Theater, Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." by The Phipps Children's Theater, The Phipps Choral Society performing Mozart's "Requiem," guitarist Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars, and vocalist Colleen Raye with the St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, "Sinatra and Company, Music from the Rat Pack Era" will be performed on New Year's Eve, but is not available as part of a season ticket package.

A season package of any seven events costs $126, which is only $18 per ticket; a five-show package costs $95, only $19 per ticket; and a season subscription to three events is $60, only $20 per ticket. Subscribers are also able to exchange their tickets for another performance free of charge.

By popular demand, The Phipps Center offers a theater series flex pass of five ticket vouchers for $95 this season. Patrons may use one voucher for each of the five theater series shows or use all five vouchers for one show. It is completely flexible, with savings up to 24 percent. The flex pass is only good for the five theater series shows; not any of the other series.

For a season brochure, contact The Phipps Center ticket office at 715-386-8409 or visit ThePhipps.org for a complete season schedule.