'Weekend Comedy' opens July 12

Peggy and Frank Jackson are a middle-aged couple whose lives have settled into a comfortable rut. Peggy, played by Cynthia Schreiner Smith of Oakdale, convinces her stick-in-the-mud husband, Frank, played by Rick Lamers of Eagan, to spend a long weekend in a remote cabin in the woods in the hope of rekindling some romance. Peggy finally gets Frank "in the mood," only to be interrupted by Jill, played by Stefanie Fauth of White Bear Lake and Tony, played by Mitchell Bugni of Hudson. Due to a booking error, this young couple has also reserved the cabin for the weekend with their own romantic plans.

The two couples decide to share the cabin with comic and disastrous results. The differences between the generations soon become evident and sparks fly.

"We see the clash of two generations ... something that all of us — regardless of our age — can probably relate to in some respect. Whether you're a baby boomer, a Gen-Xer, or a millennial, you have likely found cause to question the choices, complain about the actions, or make fun of the fashions of a younger or older generation," said Director Joe Hendren. "And yet we seem to be oblivious that this has likely gone on for centuries (or even millennia). So while we can laugh at the generational antics of Frank, Peggy, Jill, and Tony in the play, we might also want to pause and appreciate some of those differences — and also acknowledge that we share so much more."

Hendren's many directing credits include "Always... Patsy Cline," at The Phipps, "The Haunting of Hill House" for TheatreX, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" for Theatre Uncorked and Chameleon Theatre, "Antigone" at Hamline University and "Baskerville" at Lakeshore Players.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students of any age. The subject matter is PG-13. "Weekend Comedy" pricing will be based on demand and it will never be lower than it is right now.

In addition, The Phipps Center offers a theater series flex pass of five ticket vouchers for $95. Patrons may use one voucher for each of the five theater series shows or use all five vouchers for one show.

Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Champagne brunch cruise and theater packages are available for the Sunday matinees. Reservations may be made by contacting Afton-Hudson Cruise Lines at 651-436-8883 or online at AftonHouseInn.com.