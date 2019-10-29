WOODBURY — Students at New Life Academy are diving into the school’s most tech-heavy production in recent years.

The school’s rendition of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” runs Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 8-10. The 38 actors and 14 crew members have painted the stage to glow under black light and learned to glide from hanging silks and lyras among other tricks to bring audiences "under the sea."

“It’s just so much more intense with the below and above —what you decide looks like land and the ocean,” said drama director Janette Bach.

During “Kiss the Girl,” dry ice behind plexiglass creates a mystical effect.

“It’s the first time we’ve had it as a barrier to dry ice,” Bach said. “In my head, it’s very 'Phantom of the Opera,' but magical and happy.”

Colorful period-specific costumes add to the strong visuals, she said.

“We kind of thought it was like ‘Hamilton’ meets ‘The Little Mermaid,'" Bach said. “It’s like French Revolution style … but also under the sea.”

Bach said she chose “The Little Mermaid" for the school’s fall musical in part because of its numerous solo parts, allowing more students to showcase their skills.

This fits well with one of the show’s main themes — that everyone has something important to contribute, Bach said.

“We’ve been going with this idea that we all have something special inside of us. And what Ursula is doing is taking what makes Ariel special,” she said. “So we’ve been talking about what makes us special, what’s our inner light? And how are we sharing that?”

If you go ...

What: Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Where: New Life Academy, 6758 Bailey Road, Woodbury

When: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 3 and 10.

Cost: $8 for students and seniors; $12 for adults