While Count Dracula appears in the show, Sherlock and his trusty-friend Watson are on vacation. So the sleuths' nieces Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson put off homework and take up the task of hunting down the notorious Dracula for themselves, along with the help of friends.

Before the dress rehearsal began on Monday, Oct. 28, students put finishing touches on boats (Dracula and a member of Holmes and Watson's group race from Transylvania to England), adorned fish costumes (what would a race through the Atlantic be without fish?) and donned Victoria-inspired costumes.

A unique part of this show is the sound effects. Three students sit off stage and use a variety of instruments and objects to make noises for what is happening on stage: thunder, feet stomping, train whistles, wolf howls, and more.

This comedic thriller is set to run at the perfect time: Halloween. Audience members are invited to attend the show in costume.