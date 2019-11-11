NEW RICHMOND -- The Addams family will be on full display in all its creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky — and all together ooky, as the theme song goes — glory when the New Richmond High School Drama Club and Music Department opens the curtains on its 2019 fall musical.

“This is a big production with, probably, the biggest set we have done since I’ve been here. There are a lot of different moving pieces and the music is of a higher caliber than we are used to, given that our last musical was Charlie Brown,” director Ashley Steiner said.

The school will put on three shows Nov. 15-17, with the Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance starting at 2 p.m.

“This is a really big show for us. One of the bigger challenges has been trying to put it all together in just two months,” said senior Lydia D’Amico, who plays the matriarch, Morticia Addams. “Everyone has been great, but for me personally, memorizing lines has been tough, not to mention then adding in the musical numbers and all the choreography.”

The stage crew also has felt the time crunch with this year’s musical, as members have had to build bigger set pieces than ever before, as well as learn how to move them on and off stage as quickly as possible between scenes.

“There are so many intricate pieces involved. There is a big tree, the crypt and the background. There are a lot of details that go into it, but it all looks fantastic,” Dyg said.

With the release of a new animated "Addams Family" movie in 2019, the creepy and kooky family of television fame has seen a resurgence among people of all ages.

“I was excited to hear we were doing the 'Addams Family' musical because I have seen the movie and thought it would be really fun,” said senior Devon Hollom, who plays Gomez Addams, the father . “The musical is going to be amazing. You should come out and see it, because we are going to make you laugh.”

Although the entire production has been on a tight schedule since the start of the school year, students on both sides of the curtains have been putting in the time to make sure the production is a success.

“Everyone has been dedicated to the production this year. We’ve had five to six hours rehearsals almost every weekday and then we have come in for six to seven hours on the weekend as well,” D’Amico said. “Everyone works really hard and listens really well. And you can tell people are working outside of rehearsals as well, which is great.”

According to Steiner, the production will use reserved seating, which is a new feature for purchasing tickets. Tickets are available online at our.show/nrhsaddams.

“I think the neat thing about this show is that if you are familiar with the old black and whites, the old cartoons or the newer movies, or even the brand new movie that just came out, you are going to know the characters and know what is going on. There are slight differences, but you will know right away that what you are seeing and hearing is the Addams Family,” music director Jodi Mealey said.