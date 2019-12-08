WELCH -- Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades, and he will perform live in the Island Event Center at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on March 21.

Becoming a pop culture icon is a difficult thing to achieve, but Carrot Top has done just that. He is one of the most popular, recognizable, successful and award-winning comedians in the United States, promoters note. After years of playing to sold-out shows throughout the country, he has become a Las Vegas regular and still manages to take his show on tour.

The trademark red locks and creative use of props have vaulted him to stardom. Fans flock to his show because it remains as current as today’s headlines, consistently poking fun at pop culture, politics, music and whatever the world has to offer. Treasure Island spokesmen put it this way: No one is safe from the “King of Props” hilarious and infectious humor.

Tickets are $47, $37 and $27, and are available at TIcasino.com or at the Island Box Office. The show starts at 8 p.m.

All attendees must be 16 years of age or older, and fans ages 16 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.