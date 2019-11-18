SOMERSET, Wis., -- Somerset High School students brought enchantment to the stage with their production of “Beauty and the Beast” Nov. 15-17.

The musical tells the classic tale of a castle under a curse, and a woman seeking more than her provincial life.

Director Jaimie Palbicki said they looked at a bunch of different shows before settling on this one.

“It just fit the kids really well,” she said. “We knew we had the strength in numbers to pull it off.”

The performance featured 34 student cast members.

Senior Kayla Huerta, who played Belle, related well to her character.

“She’s super curious about everything, and that is exactly me with everything,” she said.

Preparation for the production took a long time, and everyone was helpful along the way, she said.

“It’s just super fun and positive,” she said.

Senior Jack Schottler, who played the Beast, said the character is easy to perform, especially the voice.

“What I kind of find admirable is how much he wants to change, but also feels trapped,” he said.

Senior Logan Brawford played Cogsworth, and said he enjoyed the pushy nature of his character.

“He’s the boss of everyone but can’t control anyone,” he said.

He said he enjoys the energy and feel of this production.

Senior Eve Goldsetin, who played Mrs. Potts, said she liked the character’s motherly and kind nature. Her fellow castmates were the best part of the production.

“We're such a family,” she said.