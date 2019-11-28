ZUMBROTA -- Z-Theatre will present a double dose of holiday comedy with “5 Carols for Christmas” and “JingleJacks” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 15 at the State Theatre, 96 E. Fourth St.
“5 Carols for Christmas” is set in 1954 suburbia where five friends all named Carol set out to present a Christmas program that people “will remember for the rest of their lives” at the local high school. Egos, miscommunication, and a power outage turn their quest for perfection into a misadventure that somehow manages to salvage their camaraderie and the spirit of the holidays.
“JingleJacks” is the tale of four Canadian lumberjacks isolated in a wilderness cabin who are living out their dreams of becoming internet sensations with their Christmas webcast. They serenade their cyber audience with a broad spectrum of wacky songs including "Out in the Doghouse" and "Twelve Days of Jackstuff."
The two acts, separated by an intermission, are suitable for the entire family.
Tickets are on sale at ztheatre.org/tickets-for-z-theatre-zumbrota or by calling 507-218-2066. Adults pay $20 in advance and $25 and door. Students pay $15 and $20.