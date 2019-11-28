ZUMBROTA -- Z-Theatre will present a double dose of holiday comedy with “5 Carols for Christmas” and “JingleJacks” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 15 at the State Theatre, 96 E. Fourth St.

“5 Carols for Christmas” is set in 1954 suburbia where five friends all named Carol set out to present a Christmas program that people “will remember for the rest of their lives” at the local high school. Egos, miscommunication, and a power outage turn their quest for perfection into a misadventure that somehow manages to salvage their camaraderie and the spirit of the holidays.

“JingleJacks” is the tale of four Canadian lumberjacks isolated in a wilderness cabin who are living out their dreams of becoming internet sensations with their Christmas webcast. They serenade their cyber audience with a broad spectrum of wacky songs including "Out in the Doghouse" and "Twelve Days of Jackstuff."

The two acts, separated by an intermission, are suitable for the entire family.