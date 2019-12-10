WOODBURY, Minn. — “Madeline’s Christmas” is one of Ludwig Bemelman’s beloved children's books that feature Madeline. Now, this Christmas classic is a heartwarming play that is fun for the whole family. Merrill Arts Center is presenting the show at the Loft Stage in Woodbury. Kids will love the singing and dancing, and parents will be sentimental when seeing this classic come to life.

The 12 little girls in two straight lines (the smallest one being Madeline) are excited to go home for Christmas. However, after a visit to the zoo without their scarves (because they were still wet from washing), the girls and their teacher, Miss Clavel (played by Keri Hommez), all come down with a cold. Everyone, that is, except for Madeline (Sydney Hommez), who forgot to wash her scarf and was able to wear it to the zoo.

Madeline must take care of the 11 girls and Miss Clavel on Christmas Eve. The house is filled with a somber tone because the inhabitants are unable to travel while sick and don’t think that they will be able to make it home for the holiday. Everything changes when Madeline meets Harsha (Ryan Pierce), a magical merchant, who helps Madeline ensure that everyone is able to get home for Christmas.

This play is only a little longer than an hour with an intermission so it is perfect for young audience members and those who have a hard time sitting for long periods of time.

Audience members are kept entertained and mesmerized with a “magical” washing of dishes, characters running through the audience on magic carpets and the comically choreographed sneezing that accompanies the colds that all of the characters catch.

If you go ...

What: Madeline’s Christmas

Where: Loft Stage at East Ridge High School

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Cost: $22 for adults, $18 for seniors, $16 under 30, $8 kids 3-6.