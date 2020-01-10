RED WING, Minn. — The Sheldon Theatre Board announced on Thursday that Bonnie Schock will be stepping down as executive director of the theatre.

Schock’s tenure with the Sheldon began in 2015. During her time in Red Wing the theater was revitalized and Schock worked to bring high profile acts to the city. Annual ticket sales rose by about 40%.

“Bonnie is the pivotal element in the resurgence of genuine excitement in the performing arts in Red Wing," said Nancy Dimunation, president of the Sheldon Theatre Board, in a press release. "Her commitment to the arts as a medium for community connection and inspiration advanced a vision of possibility that will continue into the future.”

Schock’s final day with the Sheldon will be Feb. 28. The board will announce an interim director and executive search plan by the end of January.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead the Sheldon during a defining period of its long, storied history,” Schock said. “The community’s love for this place has been beautiful to witness, and I am humbled by all that we have been able to accomplish together. I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this ongoing story.”

In the next chapter of Schock’s career she will lead the Fox Tucson Theatre in Arizona. The theatre has 1,164 seats and hosts about 150-160 events annually.

Stephanie Rogers, the director of the Anderson Center, has known and worked with Schock during her tenure in Red Wing.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Bonnie and working alongside her to promote Red Wing and the vital role that the arts play in our community," Rogers said. "As an audience member, it’s also been wonderful to enjoy some of the innovative programming that she and her team have brought to Red Wing.

"I wish her all the best in her new role and look forward to working with the next leader of the Sheldon Theatre to further build the reputation that Red Wing has: a thriving arts community within a beautiful and historic town.”