RED WING -- Red Wing High School students are preparing for the annual school musical. This year's production: "Matilda."

The show is an adaption of Roald Dahl's beloved book of the same name. The plot follows young and brilliant Matilda as she survives a family who is annoyed by her existence, specifically her love for reading, and a school ruled by the excessively cruel and intimidating Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

As the cast ran through a dress rehearsal Monday at the Sheldon Theatre, four of the seniors in the show took the time to reminisce about their time working on "Matilda" and other shows with the high school.

"This show is great. It’s a fun show; crazy show," said Amelia Reinitz, who plays Matilda's best friend and was Dolly in the school's 2019 production of "Hello, Dolly!"

Sydney Ziemer enjoys working on the show but was a little more melancholy than Reinitz as Thursday's opening night neared. Ziemer explained: "It’s really bitter sweet 'cause it’s our last one. There’s a song called ‘When I Grow Up’ that kind of just breaks my heart because it’s talking about getting older."

"But it’s such a fun show to end on," added Marshall Laidlaw, who plays Trunchbull. "It’s really a larger than life story with lots of opportunities for fun gags and fun moments.”

Laidlaw is excited to play the cruel head mistress.

"In the Broadway and original version in London, the role of Miss Trunchbull was played by a guy, and so we’re continuing that tradition here," said Laidlaw. He added, "I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the cast list come out.”

The cast and crew have been rehearsing since early November and are now nearly ready for the curtain to rise on opening night.

If you go:

Where: Sheldon Theatre

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

Cost: $20 for adults, $13 for students.

For more information about Red Wing High School's performances, visit www.sheldontheatre.org.