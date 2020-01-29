RED WING -- Monica Bill Barnes, choreographer/performer and artistic director of Monica Bill Barnes & Company, will help performers find their individual styles through two classes on Feb. 6.

A Master Dance Class will run 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Shoreline Dance Studio, and a Repertory Movement Class is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the Sheldon Theatre Studio.

The dance class will focus on understanding techniques to support performance quality and choices. A fast-paced warmup will bring together movement techniques and musicality. Participants will then be challenged to move with clarity, theatrical intention and full-bodied power.

In the movement class students will investigate the use of deadpan humor, dynamic movement and theatrical scenarios. The class will include a range of movement from full-bodied dancing to nuance gestural phrases that draw on a radical mixture of influences, from vaudeville to pop culture.

The company celebrates individuality and finds humor in people’s awkward, everyday triumphs and failures.

“The kind of performing our company does is a little unusual,” Barnes commented. She sees value in enabling younger dancers, in particular, to explore “the many ways of expressing yourself through movement” before they have found their own voices.

All are welcome, from beginners to professionals. The classes are free, but participants must RSVP by going to the Sheldon website or www.sheldontheatre.org/participate/outreach-activities/