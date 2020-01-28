RED WING — The Sheldon Theatre announced on Tuesday that Arts Progress LLC, an arts management consultancy, will provide interim leadership and search services to find the next director of the Sheldon Theatre.

The Sheldon's executive director, Bonnie Shock, will end her five year tenure with the theater on Feb. 28. Schock is moving to Arizona to take over as the executive director of the Fox Tucson Theatre.

Arts Progress is a group based in the Twin Cities and it specializes in the areas of interim management, executive search and organizational structure.