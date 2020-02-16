HUDSON -- The Phipps takes a trip under the sea, into the fathoms below, with a daughter of Triton and other poor unfortunate souls in “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

The performance follows the tale of a rebellious, red-headed mermaid Ariel, played by Gabrielle Fraser, who dreams of a world on the land. Her father King Triton, played by Austin Albright, insists she keeps her head underwater.

A deal with the sea witch Ursula, played by Rebecca Tank, allows Ariel to make her dream come true, with a catch. Donning legs, but without a voice, she must make Prince Eric, played by Maxwell Larson, see who she really is, if she is to become part of his world permanently.

The creative staging and costumes transform the stage into the underwater world of mermaids, sea witches, crustaceans and guppies. Bright colors, flowing fabric and even some roller blades provide the fluid motions of the ocean. The movements of the water creatures flow and ebb with the story like the waves of the setting.

The musical features the songs audiences will know and love from the movie, including ”Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” as well as others from the musical.

If you go ...

What" “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson

Where: 7 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 1

How much: $13-25