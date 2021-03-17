NEW RICHMOND -- New Richmond theater students return to the stage this weekend with “The Single Man.”

The murder-mystery production is a Bacheloresque spoof. When death threats come into a hit television dating show, investigator Henri Poisson fills in as the single man in an attempt to find the would-be killer.

“It’s fun,” Steiner said. “It’s a nice way for us to get back on the stage after not being on it for a year.”

The show is something new for Director Ashley Steiner, who said she’s never done a murder-mystery before. The script stuck out to her though, and the students jumped at it as well.

“They’ve been really enthusiastic about it from the first read through,” she said.

The costumes, made up of prom dresses and tuxes, have also been a fun piece for the actors.

Getting back on stage after a year is a little nerve-wracking, but Steiner said it’s nice to have that back.

“Just seeing the camaraderie and just seeing them back together,” she said. “We are a family, we’re really a good group and we’ve kind of missed that over the time not being together.”

The students are in their element when they’re together, she said.

“They bring out the best of each other,” Steiner said.

A total of 30 students are involved in the production on stage and behind the scenes. New faces have joined this year, which Steiner said is nice to see. The students and families have all been understanding about the necessary precautions, as well.

“The Single Man” will premiere in a livestream on Saturday, March 20. Students will also have 4 tickets for families and friends to attend in-person on Saturday and Sunday, March 21.

If you ‘go’ ...

What: “The Single Man”

Date: Saturday, March 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: tinyurl.com/TheSingleMan



