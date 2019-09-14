After two non-conference losses to start the season, the Woodbury football team was focused on offensive production and defending their Metro East sub district title for the conference season.

The conference season started on Friday night as the Royals hosted Mounds View, but the Mustangs ended up with a 21-7 win.

"We had turnovers that allowed Mounds View to score," said Woodbury head coach Andy Hill. "We just need to improve our offensive production for the coming weeks."

For the first three weeks, the Woodbury offense has scored seven points each week for a total of 21 points overall. With each week, Hill said the offense is clicking more and more with each game, but the focus needs to be centered on reducing the amount of turnovers.

Mounds View and Woodbury battled in the first quarter, but neither team scored to make the score 0-0 heading into the second quarter. The Mustangs took the lead with a long touchdown pass for 43 yards.

Then, a turnover by the Royals allowed Mounds View to score a short rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 before the first half ended. In the third quarter, the Mustangs caused another turnover as Woodbury fumbled the ball and Mounds View returned it for a 45-yard touchdown.

As Mounds View had control of the lead the entire game, the Royals scored one touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter as Brock Rinehart rushed one in to make it a 21-7 final score.

"The defense has been doing a good job to start the season," Hill said. "They've been playing hard."

For Hill, everything is up in the air for the fourth week of the season. Whether it's play-calling or a new formation or new players in the starting lineup, he's going to leave all ideas out on the table.

The Woodbury coaching staff will come together on Sunday night to figure out the next steps for the upcoming game, but the main thing he wants from his players is a positive mindset for the second half of this football season.

"We aren't playing for consolation prizes," Hill said. "We have a good team and we still have a lot of games left this season to turn things around. We just need to stay focused and take it one game at a time."

The Royals will hit the road for their next game on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. as Woodbury takes on Stillwater in hopes of earning its first win of the season. The Ponies have started their season 1-2 with a win against Roseville and two losses coming against Farmington and White Bear Lake.

Hill knows this team is capable of a big season and he feels like the team has competed in the first three games. The Royals just weren't able to capture the victory, so practice this week will be focused on the offensive production and continuing to build on that defense to make a well-rounded team heading into the thick of the conference season.