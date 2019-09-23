Once again, the Hastings Raiders Marching Band took first place over the weekend, along with eight awards for different sections of the band.

The band competed in Marshall for the "Pursuit of Excellence" competition held at Southwest State University on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Raiders also took home awards for "Outstanding General Effect," "Outstanding Music," "Outstanding Brass," "Outstanding Woodwinds," "Outstanding Battery Percussion," "Outstanding Concert Percussion," "Outstanding Color Guard," and "Outstanding Commander." Bands from South Dakota and Wisconsin were also present.

This weekend, the Raiders marching band will take a break from competing to do a clinic and home show on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The clinic is open to seventh through 11th graders interested in joining the marching band. The clinic will go from 5:45-6:45 p.m. at Todd Field.

After the clinic, the Raiders will perform their season show, "The Web We Weave." The show is free and open to the public. Donations to the band will be accepted. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Those interested in the marching band clinic should register by contacting Emily Chandler at echandler@seas-school.org.