The North Star Farm Tour gives people a chance to visits farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The tour spans two days, Sept. 28-29, and attendees may take self-guided public tours that are free. Participating farms include:

Wildflower Farm 162 Newcomb Ave. S.W., Cokato, Minn. Prairie Haven Farm 6565 W. 270 St., New Prague, Minn. Sutton Ridge Farm 1500 W. 200 St., Jordan, Minn. Grazing Goat Ranch 22588 Dahle Ave., Faribault, Minn. Red Gate Alpaca Farm 11751 Dundas Road, Dundas, Minn. Get Bentz Farm & Cannon Valley Graziers 30700 Northfield Blvd., Northfield, Minn. Windswept Hill Farm, Frosty Acres Alpacas, The Farmer & The Rancher 20800 Ahern Blvd., Farmington, Minn. Rach-Al-Paca Farm & Mill 18495 Goodwin Ave., Hastings, Minn. Harvest Hill Acres 7477 400 St., Dennison, Minn. Clear Spring Farm & Prairie Plum Farm 31139 County 7 Blvd., Welch, Minn. The Berryhill Farm 49885 County 11 Blvd., Pine Island, Minn. Pauley Alpaca Company 4220 Eastwood Rd. SE, Rochester, Minn. Rush River Fiber N3724 County Road D, Bay City, Wis. Holly Ridge Farm N4324 410 St., Ellsworth, Wis. Cultural Cloth W3560 WI-35, Maiden Rock, Wis. Calamity Acres N2470 County Road CC, Maiden Rock, Wis.

Take a look at this interactive map showing all of the locations for this year's North Star Farm Tour

For more information on the farms, visit the North Star Farm Tour website: https://northstarfarmtour.com/ .



