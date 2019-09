The North Star Farm Tour gives people a chance to visits farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The tour spans two days, Sept. 28-29, and attendees may take self-guided public tours that are free. Participating farms include:

Wildflower Farm

162 Newcomb Ave. S.W., Cokato, Minn.

Prairie Haven Farm

6565 W. 270 St., New Prague, Minn.

Sutton Ridge Farm

1500 W. 200 St., Jordan, Minn.

Grazing Goat Ranch

22588 Dahle Ave., Faribault, Minn.

Red Gate Alpaca Farm

11751 Dundas Road, Dundas, Minn.

Get Bentz Farm & Cannon Valley Graziers

30700 Northfield Blvd., Northfield, Minn.

Windswept Hill Farm, Frosty Acres Alpacas, The Farmer & The Rancher

20800 Ahern Blvd., Farmington, Minn.

Rach-Al-Paca Farm & Mill

18495 Goodwin Ave., Hastings, Minn.

Harvest Hill Acres

7477 400 St., Dennison, Minn.

Clear Spring Farm & Prairie Plum Farm

31139 County 7 Blvd., Welch, Minn.

The Berryhill Farm

49885 County 11 Blvd., Pine Island, Minn.

Pauley Alpaca Company

4220 Eastwood Rd. SE, Rochester, Minn.

Rush River Fiber

N3724 County Road D, Bay City, Wis.

Holly Ridge Farm

N4324 410 St., Ellsworth, Wis.

Cultural Cloth

W3560 WI-35, Maiden Rock, Wis.

Calamity Acres

N2470 County Road CC, Maiden Rock, Wis.

Take a look at this interactive map showing all of the locations for this year's North Star Farm Tour

For more information on the farms, visit the North Star Farm Tour website: https://northstarfarmtour.com/ .