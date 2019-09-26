The North Star Farm Tour gives people a chance to visits farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The tour spans two days, Sept. 28-29, and attendees may take self-guided public tours that are free. Participating farms include:
Wildflower Farm
162 Newcomb Ave. S.W., Cokato, Minn.
Prairie Haven Farm
6565 W. 270 St., New Prague, Minn.
Sutton Ridge Farm
1500 W. 200 St., Jordan, Minn.
Grazing Goat Ranch
22588 Dahle Ave., Faribault, Minn.
Red Gate Alpaca Farm
11751 Dundas Road, Dundas, Minn.
Get Bentz Farm & Cannon Valley Graziers
30700 Northfield Blvd., Northfield, Minn.
Windswept Hill Farm, Frosty Acres Alpacas, The Farmer & The Rancher
20800 Ahern Blvd., Farmington, Minn.
Rach-Al-Paca Farm & Mill
18495 Goodwin Ave., Hastings, Minn.
Harvest Hill Acres
7477 400 St., Dennison, Minn.
Clear Spring Farm & Prairie Plum Farm
31139 County 7 Blvd., Welch, Minn.
The Berryhill Farm
49885 County 11 Blvd., Pine Island, Minn.
Pauley Alpaca Company
4220 Eastwood Rd. SE, Rochester, Minn.
Rush River Fiber
N3724 County Road D, Bay City, Wis.
Holly Ridge Farm
N4324 410 St., Ellsworth, Wis.
Cultural Cloth
W3560 WI-35, Maiden Rock, Wis.
Calamity Acres
N2470 County Road CC, Maiden Rock, Wis.
Take a look at this interactive map showing all of the locations for this year's North Star Farm Tour
For more information on the farms, visit the North Star Farm Tour website: https://northstarfarmtour.com/.