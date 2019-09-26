The North Star Farm Tour gives people a chance to visits farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The tour spans two days, Sept. 28-29, and attendees may take self-guided public tours that are free. Participating farms include:

  1. Wildflower Farm

    • 162 Newcomb Ave. S.W., Cokato, Minn.

  2. Prairie Haven Farm

    • 6565 W. 270 St., New Prague, Minn.

  3. Sutton Ridge Farm

    • 1500 W. 200 St., Jordan, Minn.

  4. Grazing Goat Ranch

    • 22588 Dahle Ave., Faribault, Minn.

  5. Red Gate Alpaca Farm

    • 11751 Dundas Road, Dundas, Minn.

  6. Get Bentz Farm & Cannon Valley Graziers

    • 30700 Northfield Blvd., Northfield, Minn.

  7. Windswept Hill Farm, Frosty Acres Alpacas, The Farmer & The Rancher

    • 20800 Ahern Blvd., Farmington, Minn.

  8. Rach-Al-Paca Farm & Mill

    • 18495 Goodwin Ave., Hastings, Minn.

  9. Harvest Hill Acres

    • 7477 400 St., Dennison, Minn.

  10. Clear Spring Farm & Prairie Plum Farm

    • 31139 County 7 Blvd., Welch, Minn.

  11. The Berryhill Farm

    • 49885 County 11 Blvd., Pine Island, Minn.

  12. Pauley Alpaca Company

    • 4220 Eastwood Rd. SE, Rochester, Minn.

  13. Rush River Fiber

    • N3724 County Road D, Bay City, Wis.

  14. Holly Ridge Farm

    • N4324 410 St., Ellsworth, Wis.

  15. Cultural Cloth

    • W3560 WI-35, Maiden Rock, Wis.

  16. Calamity Acres

    • N2470 County Road CC, Maiden Rock, Wis.

Take a look at this interactive map showing all of the locations for this year's North Star Farm Tour

For more information on the farms, visit the North Star Farm Tour website: https://northstarfarmtour.com/.