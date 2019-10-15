City workers demolished the former Cottage Grove City Hall Oct. 15 to make way for apartments. The real estate firm DK Design and Development Group in Plymouth plans to build 115 multi-family apartments on the site at 80th Street and Hemingway Avenue.
City workers demolished the former Cottage Grove City Hall Oct. 15 to make way for apartments. The real estate firm DK Design and Development Group in Plymouth plans to build 115 multi-family apartments on the site at 80th Street and Hemingway Avenue. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2020, with a completion date of June 2021, senior partner Della Kolpin said.