This seems like a really big deal.

BREAKING: NCAA will permit athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, Board of Governors says. https://t.co/4rLzgF127e — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2019

But it's not

The NCAA is just dragging its feet, buying time to figure out if any money related to name, image or likeness -- NIL -- will actually be allowed to go to an athlete. The vote on Tuesday simply started a process that, according to ESPN, has no guideline other than it must adhere "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."

What does that mean? From the same ESPN story, it's generally this: "all changes should make sure student-athletes have the same opportunities to make money as all other students, maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience, and ensure that rules are 'transparent, focused and enforceable' and do not create a competitive imbalance."

The laughable part is competitive balance. There is no such thing and has never been. Alabama and Bowling Green do not in any way have a competitive balance. Nike's resources are not available to Oregon State. The gobs of money that flow into the Big Ten via its own cable channel is not available to Winona State. That is laughable.

So how could the NCAA proceed, even as its stance has seemingly changed, that it would now allow college athletes to make money off their own name like every other American can do? Again, there is no plan. Each of the three NCAA divisions have been tasked with figuring something out and reporting back to the NCAA board by January 2021. (Again, lots of dragging of feet.)

There is no confidence here that much will change, after all the NCAA is still suing California after the state passed legislation that said a school cannot restrict compensation for any thing related to an athlete's NIL. The NCAA always goes down kicking and screaming until it decides how it can benefit the most of all parties. That's a how a billion-dollar-a-year operation operates.

While there are certainly big-picture issues that have to be cleared up, such as an athlete wanting to do a commercial for Pepsi or Adidas while the school is sponsored by Coca Cola and Nike. That is a real issue as there is a lot of money tied up in contracts. And that might be where the schools, the NCAA and those non-athletes will make out ahead of the men and women on the fields and courts.

Individual schools might start aggressively taking as many sponsorships as possible, the easier to deny that monetary access to athletes. Maybe there is something written into an athlete's National Letter of Intent that grants a percentage of NIL money to the school via "exposure."

Who knows what will happen, but with the NCAA finally reacting to California, expect the common sense to come much further down the road.

We'll have to wait to see if ESPN picks Minneapolis for College GameDay, or if the show will head to the obvious location of Tuscaloosa for the Alabama vs. LSU game. Either way, the Gophers host Penn State on Nov. 9. And they got stuck with a noon kickoff. Ugh.

Not buying into Dalvin Cook being an MVP candidate, but some people are.

Kicked in the face and still throwing for a TD? Yeah, Deshaun Watson is awesome.