The costume parade at Park High School Oct. 23 had nothing to do with Halloween. It was the unveiling of costumes for the theater's production of "Don't Drink the Water."

Park's production of the Woody Allen cold war comedy "Don't Drink the Water" runs 7 pm Nov. 1; 2 and 7 pm on Nov. 2 and at 2 pm Nov. 3.

After weeks of rehearsal and (mostly) learning their lines, the student cast got to see what they would be wearing.

Since the play's action is set in the early 1960s in an American embassy somewhere behind the Iron Curtain, that meant plenty of "Mad Men"-era fashions for the American characters and KGB-style uniforms for the students who play members of the Soviet intelligence service.

After a fitting by costumer Mary Wellman, each actor walked out onstage, to the whoops and applause of their classmates.

The costume parade has become a tradition at Park, the show's director Quinn Masterson said.

Tickets to "Don't Drink the Water" are $4-6 and can be purchased online at https://tickets.vendini.com Tickets can also be purchased an hour prior to show time at the door. The Park High School Theater box office is located in the atrium of Park High School. If you have any questions, please email ParkHSTickets@gmail.com.





.