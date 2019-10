Thursday, Oct. 17

Girls Tennis

WIAA State Tournament at Madison

Cross Country

Middle Border Conference Meet at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Somerset at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 7 p.m.

River Falls at Hill-Murray, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Football

Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.

River Falls at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Amery at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cross Country

Hudson, River Falls at BRC Championships (Eau Claire), 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Girls Swim and Dive

River Falls at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

WIAA D1 Regional Semifinal: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Semifinal: Tomah at New Richmond, 4 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Semifinal: La Crosse Central at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

WIAA D2 Regional Quarterfinal: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Boys Soccer

WIAA D4 Regional Semifinal: Cumberland at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

WIAA D1 Regional Semifinal: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.

WIAA D1 Regional Semifinal: Superior at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Semifinal: Somerset-St. Croix Central winner vs. Ashland-Northwestern winner, TBD

Friday, Oct 25

Football

WIAA Level 1 playoffs (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson, River Falls at Menomonie (Dive only), 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls at WIAA D1 Sectional (New Richmond), 1 p.m.

Somerset, St. Croix Central at WIAA D2 Sectional (St. Croix Central), 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

WIAA D1 Regional Final: Wausau West-Superior winner at Hudson, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Final: River Falls-La Crosse Central winner at Onalaska, TBD

WIAA D2 Regional Semifinal: Tomah-New Richmond winner vs. Holmen-Menomonie winner (TBD)

WIAA D4 Regional Final: Cumberland-Somerset winner vs. Northland Pines-Three Lakes/Phelps winner, TBD

Volleyball

WIAA D1 Regional Final: Hudson-Chippewa Falls winner vs Merrill-D.C. Everest winner, TBD

WIAA D1 Regional Final: New Richmond or Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Final: Thursday’s winners compete, TBD





Dates, times and locations subject to change