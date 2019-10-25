It's been a memorable year for the South Washington County Thunderbolts and their adapted soccer program as they hold onto a perfect record of 8-0 this season.

They have one game remaining in their regular season, but the Thunderbolts have already punched their ticket to the state tournament at the end of November.

The Thunderbolts have had a handful of close games, but also have dominated a few games to reach this undefeated record this season.

Their first game was a 5-2 win over Dakota United and Tyler Tinnucci led the team with three goals that game, while Carson Rinnels and Brian Barcelon each scored a goal as well.

Tinnucci continued his success in the 6-1 win over Roosevelt as he scored four of the six goals in the game. Barcelon scored the other two for the Thunderbolts to win the first two games of the regular season.

The Thunderbolts had a tight game against South Suburban in their third game, but they were able to pull out the 4-2 victory and keep the undefeated season alive. Tinnucci and Barcelon each scored two goals to record the four total goals.

Barcelon had a good game against Chaska on Oct. 3 as he led the team with four goals in a 12-4 win for the Thunderbolts. Tinnucci and Mathew Jenkins each scored three goals that game, while Jack Swedahl and Allen Gillman each scored one goal to help earn the victory.

After the win against Chaska, the Thunderbolts went on a scoring fest for the next three games and score double digits goals in each of the games to win in dominating fashion.

The Thunderbolts came out with a 15-5 win over Stillwater from the help of many different players who scored in that game. Tinnucci, Barcelon, Swedahl, Gillman and Jenkins each scored two goals in the game. Rinnels, Nathan Ponder, Carlie Kothe, Logan Yannarelly and Randy Noyola each scored a goal to make it 10 different players scoring in the game.

That scoring led to another strong game that resulted in a 12-0 win over St. Paul Johnson. Tinnucci led the team with four goals, while Aleachia Cook and Kothe each scored two goals. Rinnels, Barcelon, Gillman and Jenkins each scored a goal as well to help earn the victory.

Then, this past Tuesday, the Thunderbolts won in dominating fashion with a 25-4 win over St. Paul Humboldt. Jenkins led the team with six goals, while Barcelon, Swedahl and Kothe each scored four goals. Rinnels had three total goals and Tinnucci had two goals, while Gillman and Noyola each scored a single goal.

The Thunderbolts had one more game this week on Thursday as they made their record 8-0 with a 9-2 win over North/Tartan. Tinnucci led the team with four goals and Swedahl scored three goals, while Rinnels and Barcelon each scored one goal.

There are five players with double digits in total points this season and that's led by Tinnucci who has 34 total points with 24 goals and 10 assists. Barcelon is second on that list with 22 points as he has 17 goals and five assists, while Rinnels totals 18 points with seven goals and 11 assists.

Finally, Jenkins and Swedahl round out that top five with 15 and 13 total points respectively. Jenkins has 12 goals and three assists, while Swedahl has 10 goals and three assists.

The only game left in the regular season is on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4:30 p.m. as the Thunderbolts host Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville. The game will take place at Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul Park.

The Thunderbolts have already locked up one of the top two placements in the conference with their undefeated record so far this season. Head coach Bruce Fiedler said there's a new rule change for adapted soccer and that new rule is the top two teams in each conference at the end of the regular season are automatically qualified for the state tournament.

Therefore, since the Thunderbolts will be in the top two regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's game, they will be heading to the state tournament without having to play in the section tournament. The team wants to win Tuesday's game though because that would put them on top of the conference standings and end their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The state tournament for adapted soccer is on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, at Stillwater High School. The times range and it'll depend on where the Thunderbolts are seeded in the tournament.

Right now though, the focus is on Tuesday's game and finishing off the regular season on a high note and an undefeated record.