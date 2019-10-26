Nearly 1200 turned out for the Oct. 25 Community Halloween Party at Hastings High School. The school commons swarmed with cowboys and ghosts, superheroes and fairy princesses, zombies and at least one zebra.. Dinosaur sightings included a raptor and two T-Rexes. Families enjoyed games, food, candy and prizes. The annual event is sponsored by the City of Hastings, Hastings Community Education and the Hastings Area YMCA. Guests were encouraged to bring canned goods or cash donations to benefit the Youth Impact Council scholarship fund.