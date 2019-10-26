The morning runs, pre-race nerves and aching muscles paid off for four Pierce County cross-country runners who qualified for the WIAA State Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Spring Valley’s Charlier Maier and Matt Thoms, Ellsworth’s Addison Peters and Prescott’s Zach Knee all earned bids for the state meet at their sectional races on Saturday.

Maier and Thoms qualified out of the Division 3 Boyceville sectional where first-place Clear Lake and second-place McDonnell Central advanced their entire teams. The top-five runners not on Clear Lake or McDonnell Central’s teams qualified as individuals. Maier finished seventh overall (fourth among runners not on Clear Lake or McDonnell Central’s teams) with a time of 17 minutes, 45.8 seconds. Thoms became the final individual qualifier after running a ninth-place time of 17:51.7, which beat out Glenwood City’s JJ Williams by 1.2 seconds.

The Spring Valley boys were hoping to advance their entire team, but they instead finished in third place, 62 points behind second-place McDonnell Central.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves also competed at Boyceville’s sectional on Saturday and were led by Austin Bartz who ran a time of 21:19.3 for a 89th-place finish.

Peters and Knee raced in St. Croix Central’s Division 2 sectional meet, which was won by Osceola who beat out runner-up St. Croix Central by 11 points to claim the team sectional title.

Peters finished in fifth place overall after recording an impressive, season-best time of 17:21.6, and Knee finished behind him in sixth place with a time of 17:25.5.

The Ellsworth boys finished in fifth place as a team with 119 points while the Prescott boys earned a sixth-place finish with 154 points.

Peters and Knee will compete in the Division 2 state meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 1. Maier and Thoms’ Division 3 state race will follow at 3:10 p.m.

No female Pierce County cross-country runners were able to qualify for the state meet on Saturday, but a few runners presented hope for their teams’ futures.

Spring Valley freshman Lydia Hannack capped off her rookie season with a team-best, 28th-place finish after crossing the finish line at 22:49.8, and EPC freshman Rylynn Yoder also led her Wolves team with a 46th-place finish and time of 24:16.0.

The Cardinal girls finished with a seventh-place team finish after recording 188 team points. Spring Valley senior Katherine Dieckman concluded her high school cross-country career with a 32nd-place finish and time of 23:12.2.

Ellsworth junior Sophie Vogel led the Division 2, Pierce County female runners with a 27th-place finish earned with her 5k time of 22:14.3. Vogel’s Panther team finished in 13th place at the 14-team St. Croix Central after recording 321 team points.

The 12th-place Prescott girls were led by sophomore Grace Dickey who earned a 42nd-place finish with her time of 23:09.1.

Glenwood City and Cameron advanced to state out of the Boyceville sectional while Osceola and Hayward earned first- and second-place finishes at the St. Croix Central sectional.



