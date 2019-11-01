In one of the better volleyball matches you'll see, Stewartville had just enough to get past No. 2 seed Lake City, which likely played its best match of the season.

Lake City's gutty and inspired play was personified by senior Morgan West, who had 40 digs. Stewartville got great play in the final two sets from 6-2 junior middle hitter Erin Lamb and excellent stuff all match from outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski.

After falling in the first set, Lake City bounced back in the second. The teams split the third and fourth sets with Stewartville holding on through the fifth to pick up the 3-2 win (25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 27-29, 15-10). It was the first five-set match for top-ranked and top-seeded Stewartville this season. Lake City ends 2019 with a 23-8 record.

Fourth-ranked Kasson-Mantorville awaits Stewartville in the Section 1AA championship on Saturday. The Tigers swept the KoMets in the regular season meeting.

K-M 3, Cannon Falls 0

K-M asserted itself immediately, playing a nearly flawless first set, then rolling the rest of the way. Front-line players Emilee Terry, Addison Bzoskie, Mya Suess, Avery Irish and Noelle VanOort were particularly problematic for Cannon Falls which also had plenty of self-inflicted errors.

The Bombers were led by Jaci Winchell's 19 assists and Shayla Hustad's seven kills and four blocks. Halle Hustad added five kills and three blocks while Makayla Bowen finished with six kills.

Cannon Falls dropped its final record to 17-14.

Medford 3, K-W 2

No. 2 seed Medford held on to post a dramatic 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15 win over top-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo in the Section 1A sub-section finals.

Medford won the first two sets and appeared to be headed for a sweep before K-W rallied from a 24-18 deficit in the third set to score eight straight points and win 26-24. The Knights won the fourth set, but Medford overcame an early 7-4 deficit to win the fifth and deciding set. Senior Emma Kniefel had two straight kills, when the score was tied 15-15, to score the final two points and win the match for Medford.

Ally Peterson had 25 kills for K-W while Julianna Boyum had 18. Madi Luebke had 37 set assists for the Knights who finished with a 21-10 record this season.