NEW RICHMOND - Students at the New Richmond Middle School considered it hallowed ground, panel after panel of sidewalk chalked in red, white and blue with greetings reading Thank you for your service, Welcome Veterans, We honor you, We love our nation’s veterans. For the veterans and their family members who attended the Veteran’s Day Observance Program at the Middle School last Friday, Nov. 8, it was just the beginning.

A standing room only crowd stood as bagpipeist Kieran Duhoux lead the American Legion Post 80 Color Guard into the gymnasium to Present the Colors followed by the playing of the Star Spangled Banner by the 8th Grade Band.

Students Chris Diestelmeier, Nora Harris and Cole Trosen read their award winning essays written in response to the question, “What does the word veteran mean to you?”

Between renditions of “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “Give Me America,” New Richmond VFW Post 10818 Commander Ron Ramos announced Jada Altina and Cole Trosen, both New Richmond Middle School students, were the 1st and 2nd Place winners respectively of the Post’s annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

Keynote speaker and Menomonie native, Captain Jason Church, U.S. Army (Ret.), recounted his calling to serve.

“From the time I was your age, I wanted to do what my dad did. I wanted to give back to our country. I wanted to be in the Army. When I got to Afghanistan I realized how hard that decision would be,” said Church. “My hardest day was Aug. 23, 2012. We were on a patrol just northeast of our base, a normal day. If you ask any veteran in this room, you develop a sixth sense when you’re in combat. You know when something just isn’t quite right and that day it wasn’t. As we walked into the village, it felt like a ghost town. As I started to talk to my men about what our next move could be, bam! My world goes completely dark. A bomb exploded. My ears are ringing loudly. I opened my eyes and dust is swirling. I rolled off my back and looked down and I realized that the legs I’d stood on for the first 23 years of my life were no longer there.”

Rescued by his platoon, Church ended up at Walter Reed Medical Center where it took 20 surgeries to put him back together only to begin a new battle. He had a decision to make, to be defined by his injuries or push forward motivated by the challenge.

As he thanked the Vietnam veterans in the gym for their courage and resilience in the face of historic neglect and disrespect and the fierce battle they waged for better care for all veterans from which he benefited, his words were drowned out in a thunderous ovation.

Church ended his address by imploring students to appreciate what a privilege their education is, to be taught by caring and knowledgeable teachers, to be an American.

“When I see young people like yourselves, doing the great things you’re doing, I never even think twice about putting on that uniform and I would certainly do it again,” said Church.